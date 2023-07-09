Previous
Avro Lancaster by phil_sandford
Avro Lancaster

A few hours wandering around Woodhall Spa this afternoon for their 1940s Weekend; it's so well organised, attended by thousands and I have a huge respect for all who attend and re-enact.

First fly past from the Lancaster was 30 minutes early, so we were caught in the street, the Spitfire fly past was 15 minutes early and incredibly high, so photos of that were poor; then another, unplanned fly past from the Lancaster around the Petwood Hotel where we'd based ourselves for the Spitfire was brilliant. Good to see that after being out for so long you still can't trust the RAF to be on time.

9th July 2023

Phil Sandford

Photo Details

