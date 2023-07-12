Previous
Fire Dahlia by phil_sandford
Fire Dahlia

The second Dahlia to flower this year ...........

Thanks for dropping by
12th July 2023 12th Jul 23

Phil Sandford

Babs ace
What a gorgeous colour.
July 12th, 2023  
