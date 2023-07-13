Previous
30 Minutes by phil_sandford
Photo 2518

30 Minutes

in the garden this lunchtime photographing the bees and the butterflies

Thanks for dropping by
13th July 2023 13th Jul 23

Phil Sandford

ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 7; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
689% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise