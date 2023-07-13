Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2518
30 Minutes
in the garden this lunchtime photographing the bees and the butterflies
Thanks for dropping by
13th July 2023
13th Jul 23
0
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Phil Sandford
ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 7; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
3182
photos
157
followers
167
following
689% complete
View this month »
2511
2512
2513
2514
2515
2516
2517
2518
Latest from all albums
92
570
2515
2516
571
2517
572
2518
Photo Details
Views
4
Fav's
1
Album
Years 1 to 7
Camera
Canon EOS 6D Mark II
Taken
13th July 2023 2:09pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
canon
,
garden
,
outdoor
,
bumble-bee
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close