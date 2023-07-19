Previous
Black Over Bill's Mothers by phil_sandford
Photo 2524

Black Over Bill’s Mothers

Heatwave burning central Europe and America, whilst here in the Shire we await to next storm delivery by Sauron.

19th July 2023

Phil Sandford

@phil_sandford
Shutterbug ace
The blue and gold really make this image pop. Beautiful landscape.
July 19th, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Quite a sight with those heavy clouds hanging so low!
July 19th, 2023  
Monica
Beautiful image - I would pay for a storm!
July 19th, 2023  
