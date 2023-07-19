Sign up
Photo 2524
Black Over Bill’s Mothers
Heatwave burning central Europe and America, whilst here in the Shire we await to next storm delivery by Sauron.
Thanks for dropping by
19th July 2023
19th Jul 23
3
0
Phil Sandford
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 7; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
3189
photos
157
followers
167
following
2517
2518
2519
2520
2521
2522
2523
2524
2518
2519
2520
2521
573
2522
2523
2524
Views
9
Comments
3
Album
Years 1 to 7
Camera
iPhone 14
Taken
19th July 2023 3:03pm
outdoor
,
storm-clouds
,
heatwave
,
summer2023
The blue and gold really make this image pop. Beautiful landscape.
July 19th, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
Quite a sight with those heavy clouds hanging so low!
July 19th, 2023
Monica
Beautiful image - I would pay for a storm!
July 19th, 2023
