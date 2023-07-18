Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2523
Fast Asleep
Busy 48 hours with a quick trip South West to client site with an overnight stay in a Travelodge.
Caught these 2 fast asleep on the Bristol Allium this morning. Asleep or waterlogged, not sure which.
Thanks for dropping by.
18th July 2023
18th Jul 23
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Phil Sandford
ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 7; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
3188
photos
157
followers
167
following
691% complete
View this month »
2516
2517
2518
2519
2520
2521
2522
2523
Latest from all albums
572
2518
2519
2520
2521
573
2522
2523
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
1
Album
Years 1 to 7
Camera
iPhone 14
Taken
19th July 2023 6:42am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sleep
,
garden
,
bees
,
allium
Dawn
ace
A lovely capture of these sleepyheads
July 19th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close