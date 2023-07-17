Previous
Fast Asleep by phil_sandford
Photo 2522

Fast Asleep

Busy 48 hours with a quick trip South West to client site with an overnight stay in a Travelodge. Caught this bee on the lavender, which was simples, as he was asleep.

17th July 2023 17th Jul 23

Phil Sandford

@phil_sandford
