Red Admiral by phil_sandford
Red Admiral

Rather tired looking Red Admiral butterfly, it's colours very subdued to others that were flitting about.

A filler due to resons beyond my control

Thanks for dropping by
26th July 2023 26th Jul 23

Phil Sandford

ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 7; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
Photo Details

~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Lovely capture
July 27th, 2023  
Babs ace
It may be fading but still beautiful.
July 27th, 2023  
