Previous
Photo 2531
Red Admiral
Rather tired looking Red Admiral butterfly, it's colours very subdued to others that were flitting about.
A filler due to resons beyond my control
Thanks for dropping by
26th July 2023
26th Jul 23
2
0
Phil Sandford
ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 7; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
3201
photos
155
followers
165
following
693% complete
2524
2525
2526
2527
2528
2529
2530
2531
93
2528
575
2529
94
95
2530
2531
Views
6
Comments
2
Album
Years 1 to 7
Camera
Canon EOS 6D Mark II
Taken
24th July 2023 11:10am
Tags
canon
,
garden
,
butterfly
,
outdoor
,
red-admiral
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Lovely capture
July 27th, 2023
Babs
ace
It may be fading but still beautiful.
July 27th, 2023
