Lavender's Blue Dilly Dilly by phil_sandford
Photo 2532

Lavender's Blue Dilly Dilly

Lavender's blue, dilly, dilly
Lavender's green
When I am king, dilly, dilly
You shall be queen:

Who told you so, dilly, dilly
Who told you so?
'Twas my own heart, dilly, dilly
That told me so.

Call up your men, dilly, dilly
Set them to work
Some to the plough, dilly, dilly
Some to the fork

Some to make hay, dilly, dilly
Some to cut corn
While you and I, dilly, dilly
Keep ourselves warm.

Lavender's green, dilly, dilly
Lavender's blue
If you love me, dilly, dilly
I will love you

Let the birds sing, dilly, dilly
And the lambs play
We shall be safe, dilly, dilly
Out of harm's way

I love to dance, dilly, dilly
I love to sing
When I am queen, dilly, dilly
You'll be my king:
Who told me so, dilly, dilly
Who told me so?
I told myself, dilly, dilly
I told me so


Songwriters: Traditional / Matthew John Moore
Lavender's Blue lyrics © Juice Music (uk) Ltd, Super Audio (madras) Pvt. Ltd., Australian Music Examinations Board Ltd, Super Audio Madras Pvt Ltd
27th July 2023

Phil Sandford

Joan Robillard
Beautiful
July 27th, 2023  
Mark St Clair
Beautiful shot and love the colors
July 27th, 2023  
Shutterbug
Terrific focus and dof and I love the poem.
July 27th, 2023  
