Lavender's Blue Dilly Dilly

Lavender's blue, dilly, dilly

Lavender's green

When I am king, dilly, dilly

You shall be queen:



Who told you so, dilly, dilly

Who told you so?

'Twas my own heart, dilly, dilly

That told me so.



Call up your men, dilly, dilly

Set them to work

Some to the plough, dilly, dilly

Some to the fork



Some to make hay, dilly, dilly

Some to cut corn

While you and I, dilly, dilly

Keep ourselves warm.



Lavender's green, dilly, dilly

Lavender's blue

If you love me, dilly, dilly

I will love you



Let the birds sing, dilly, dilly

And the lambs play

We shall be safe, dilly, dilly

Out of harm's way



I love to dance, dilly, dilly

I love to sing

When I am queen, dilly, dilly

You'll be my king:

Who told me so, dilly, dilly

Who told me so?

I told myself, dilly, dilly

I told me so





Songwriters: Traditional / Matthew John Moore

