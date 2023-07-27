Sign up
Photo 2532
Lavender's Blue Dilly Dilly
Lavender's blue, dilly, dilly
Lavender's green
When I am king, dilly, dilly
You shall be queen:
Who told you so, dilly, dilly
Who told you so?
'Twas my own heart, dilly, dilly
That told me so.
Call up your men, dilly, dilly
Set them to work
Some to the plough, dilly, dilly
Some to the fork
Some to make hay, dilly, dilly
Some to cut corn
While you and I, dilly, dilly
Keep ourselves warm.
Lavender's green, dilly, dilly
Lavender's blue
If you love me, dilly, dilly
I will love you
Let the birds sing, dilly, dilly
And the lambs play
We shall be safe, dilly, dilly
Out of harm's way
I love to dance, dilly, dilly
I love to sing
When I am queen, dilly, dilly
You'll be my king:
Who told me so, dilly, dilly
Who told me so?
I told myself, dilly, dilly
I told me so
Songwriters: Traditional / Matthew John Moore
Lavender's Blue lyrics © Juice Music (uk) Ltd, Super Audio (madras) Pvt. Ltd., Australian Music Examinations Board Ltd, Super Audio Madras Pvt Ltd
27th July 2023
27th Jul 23
3
2
Phil Sandford
ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 7; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
3202
photos
155
followers
165
following
693% complete
Views
8
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
Years 1 to 7
Camera
Canon EOS 6D Mark II
Taken
24th July 2023 11:20am
Tags
canon
,
garden
,
lavender
,
outdoor
,
filler
,
dilly-dilly
Joan Robillard
ace
Beautiful
July 27th, 2023
Mark St Clair
ace
Beautiful shot and love the colors
July 27th, 2023
Shutterbug
ace
Terrific focus and dof and I love the poem.
July 27th, 2023
