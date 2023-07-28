Previous
Peacock Butterfly by phil_sandford
Photo 2533

Peacock Butterfly

Obviously named isn't it? Lots of these flitting about the Buddleia today along with the usual suspects Red Admiral, Cabbage White and possibly a Painted Lady or two

Thanks for dropping by and continuing to engage with my offerings
28th July 2023 28th Jul 23

Phil Sandford

Beryl Lloyd ace
A fabulous shot ! fav
July 28th, 2023  
