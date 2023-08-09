Previous
Grandad & No2 Granddaughter by phil_sandford
Photo 2545

Grandad & No2 Granddaughter

We have the girls for a week, with the boy joining us on Saturday. Leah was feeling a little poorly after dinner, so I sat out with her on the patio where we spent half an hour or so asking each other riddles

Thanks for dropping by.
9th August 2023 9th Aug 23

Phil Sandford

@phil_sandford
Terrific capture of the two of you. Very nice smiles. I hope that got her feeling better.
August 9th, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful
August 9th, 2023  
Monica
Beauitful photo of the both of you
August 9th, 2023  
