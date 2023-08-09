Sign up
Photo 2545
Photo 2545
Grandad & No2 Granddaughter
We have the girls for a week, with the boy joining us on Saturday. Leah was feeling a little poorly after dinner, so I sat out with her on the patio where we spent half an hour or so asking each other riddles
Thanks for dropping by.
9th August 2023
9th Aug 23
3
1
Phil Sandford
ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 7; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
3223
photos
154
followers
164
following
697% complete
Views
13
Comments 3
3
Fav's 1
1
Album
Years 1 to 7
Camera
iPhone 14
Taken
9th August 2023 6:28pm
Tags
outside
,
leah
,
granddaughter
,
granddad
Shutterbug
ace
Terrific capture of the two of you. Very nice smiles. I hope that got her feeling better.
August 9th, 2023
Joan Robillard
ace
Wonderful
August 9th, 2023
Monica
Beauitful photo of the both of you
August 9th, 2023
