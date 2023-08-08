Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2544
Sunflower Sunset
Popped out with Carole again this evening to catch a sunset headed west toward the Lincolnshire glacial ridge; en route, I spotted a small field of sunflowers; never one to miss the opportunity to photograph sunflowers, I then found a layby.
Thanks for dripping by.
8th August 2023
8th Aug 23
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Phil Sandford
ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 7; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
3220
photos
154
followers
164
following
696% complete
View this month »
2537
2538
2539
2540
2541
2542
2543
2544
Latest from all albums
2539
2540
2541
2542
2543
579
580
2544
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
Years 1 to 7
Camera
iPhone 14
Taken
8th August 2023 7:53pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sunset
,
outdoor
,
sunflowers
Jeremy Cross
ace
Great shot with wonderful light
August 8th, 2023
JackieR
ace
Intriguing depth of field ( pun unintended!), Beautiful sky
August 8th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close