Sunflower Sunset by phil_sandford
Sunflower Sunset

Popped out with Carole again this evening to catch a sunset headed west toward the Lincolnshire glacial ridge; en route, I spotted a small field of sunflowers; never one to miss the opportunity to photograph sunflowers, I then found a layby.

Thanks for dripping by.
8th August 2023 8th Aug 23

Phil Sandford

On we go into Year 7; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
Jeremy Cross ace
Great shot with wonderful light
August 8th, 2023  
JackieR ace
Intriguing depth of field ( pun unintended!), Beautiful sky
August 8th, 2023  
