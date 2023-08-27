Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2563
SteamPunk Mulan
Carole and I headed back into Lincoln this morning, quick breakfast of Eggs Benedict at Café Zoot and then a few hours loitering by the Cathedral for Sunday's parade of Steam Punks.
The weather was far kinder, with rain forecast from around 2pm (by then we were home for tea and cake)
Thanks for dropping by
27th August 2023
27th Aug 23
1
3
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Phil Sandford
ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 8; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
3255
photos
155
followers
164
following
702% complete
View this month »
2556
2557
2558
2559
2560
2561
2562
2563
Latest from all albums
585
586
2561
587
104
2562
588
2563
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
1
Fav's
3
Album
Years 1 to 8
Camera
Canon EOS 6D Mark II
Taken
27th August 2023 9:53am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
canon
,
outdoor
,
mulan
,
steampunk
,
lincoln-cathedral
Lin
ace
Wonderful capture.
August 27th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close