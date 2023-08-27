Previous
SteamPunk Mulan by phil_sandford
Photo 2563

SteamPunk Mulan

Carole and I headed back into Lincoln this morning, quick breakfast of Eggs Benedict at Café Zoot and then a few hours loitering by the Cathedral for Sunday's parade of Steam Punks.

The weather was far kinder, with rain forecast from around 2pm (by then we were home for tea and cake)

Thanks for dropping by

27th August 2023 27th Aug 23

Phil Sandford

ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 8; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
702% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Lin ace
Wonderful capture.
August 27th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise