Blue Moon

The second 'full moon' of the month, hence the term 'once in a blue moon'



Carole and I went out on a reconnaissance drive around 4pm to find a spot, flat, looking East that hopefully had a feature to show the size of the moon as it came up over the horizon. Knowing that it would come up in the area of East, we found this layby, looking across the fields with the landmark of the Belmont Transmitting Station with it's 352m high mast.



Interweb said Moon would rise at 2012. Both Carole and I had cameras on tripods, facing East(ish) hoping the Moon would rise behind the mast; 2012 came and went. 2022 came and went. Then at around 2030, I spotted the top of the Moon rising nowhere near the bl**dy mast but above a line of trees.



We've got much to learn on taking this kind of photograph; in the end I shot with Creative Artist feature on the 6D Mk2 "handheld night scene" which gave me this (it's noisy as hell I know).



We've got until 2035 (the year, not the time) to perfect the skills before the UK next sees a Blue Moon



Thanks for dropping by