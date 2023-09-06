Sign up
Previous
Photo 2573
Dahlia
Another of the dahlias in the garden …….
Thank you for your views, comments and favs on yesterday’s offering. Much appreciated.
6th September 2023
6th Sep 23
2
1
Phil Sandford
ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 8; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
Years 1 to 8
Camera
iPhone 14
Taken
5th September 2023 5:49pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
white
,
garden
,
outdoor
,
dahlia
Shutterbug
ace
Pretty. I haven’t seen a white one like this before.
September 6th, 2023
Olwynne
Very pretty. Nice macro
September 6th, 2023
