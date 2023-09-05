Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2572
Agapanthus
Probably seen better days as it’s nearly gone over, but I love these plants; it’s the only one, of about four that I bought a few years ago, that has survived.
Thanks for dropping by.
5th September 2023
5th Sep 23
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Phil Sandford
ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 8; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
3276
photos
153
followers
165
following
704% complete
View this month »
2565
2566
2567
2568
2569
2570
2571
2572
Latest from all albums
2569
595
596
2570
597
2571
598
2572
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
Years 1 to 8
Camera
iPhone 14
Taken
5th September 2023 5:46pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
blue
,
garden
,
outdoor
,
agapanthus
,
1of4
carol white
ace
Lovely
September 5th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close