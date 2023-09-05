Previous
Agapanthus by phil_sandford
Agapanthus

Probably seen better days as it’s nearly gone over, but I love these plants; it’s the only one, of about four that I bought a few years ago, that has survived.

Thanks for dropping by.
5th September 2023 5th Sep 23

Phil Sandford

Lovely
September 5th, 2023  
