Sunset at 20,000 Feet by phil_sandford
Photo 2574

Sunset at 20,000 Feet

Sun setting over Mount Teide on Tenerife from our flight this evening.

7th September 2023 7th Sep 23

Phil Sandford

ace
@phil_sandford
Photo Details

Joan Robillard ace
Beautiful
September 8th, 2023  
Casablanca ace
Glorious!
September 8th, 2023  
