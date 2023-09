Canaria

The Spanish word for dog is ‘perra’ so why are the Canary islands so known. Well, the name comes from the Latin word for dog, ‘canaria’, and was given by the first Europeans to arrive here. The story goes that when they landed ashore, they were met with large dogs on the island of Gran Canaria.



There you go; what did the Romans ever do for us?



These ‘dog’ fountains surround the quiet pool where Carole and I base ourselves each day; I’m thankful the water comes out of their mouths …….



