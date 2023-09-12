Sign up
Photo 2579
Lighthouse
The very mist Southern tip of Gran Canaria is where you’ll find this lighthouse; you’ll also find it about 20m outside the back gate of our hotel.
Thanks for dropping by
12th September 2023
12th Sep 23
0
1
Phil Sandford
ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 8; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
Tags
holiday
,
spain
,
lighthouse
,
gran-canaria
