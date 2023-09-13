Previous
Cheers by phil_sandford
Photo 2580

Cheers

Post dinner Mojitos in the bar this evening
13th September 2023 13th Sep 23

Phil Sandford

ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 8; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
706% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

JackieR ace
Lovely!!!
September 13th, 2023  
Carole Sandford ace
I love this photo, especially as it has bokeh!
September 13th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise