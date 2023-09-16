The Portuguese Coastline

Flight home was delayed again this morning from 0700 to 1015 and we FINALLY took off at 1057. Same plane, according to pilot, apparently a Boeing engineer was flown out from the UK, with a ‘part’ flown in from the US. No idea if that is accurate or not especially as the engines on Boeings are not made by Boeing (either Rolls Royce or Pratt and Whitney, definitely not Boeing).



We then had an aborted landing just as wheels were about to touch down at Birmingham, which was absolutely no fun at all as the plane suddenly reared upwards with full power after the control tower told the pilot another plane was on the runway …….. Carole told me that my Mum had told her it happened when as a 2 year old we flew home from Singapore, more than once, to try and get the landing gear down. I am not a great flier (in planes, helicopters don’t bother me at all) and today did nothing to allay that fear.



Anyway, some 46 hours after getting into the taxi at the hotel to take us to the airport on Thursday evening, we pulled onto our drive. An hour later, we had the grandkids passed to us so Daughter and her partner could start their long weekend away, late by 48 hours. Cheers Tui !!!



Will do the compensation claim online tomorrow and write the letter to their CEO on Monday (including receipts). Yeah, planes and cars breakdown, I absolutely get that, but the total lack of communication and the invisible reps on the island was disgusting (I’ll also be writing to the Occidental Hotel in the islands Capital, Las Palmas, thanking them for their brilliant service and hospitality after Tui dumped 28 pissed off Brits onto them; the 3 female receptionists we dealt with were quite wonderful and provided us with more information than the tour company did.

