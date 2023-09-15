Dragon Fly

Still in Gran Canaria, latest email (other than the one I got welcoming me he and asking me to give them a good review that is) is saying we’ll be flying at 0700 tomorrow morning and have transport coming at 0300 for a 30 minute drive to the airport.



Still no sign of anybody in a Tui shirt to talk to us and all social media messages are replied to, with apologies, saying to use the Tui App (which is now devoid of any record of this holiday and just wants to sell me another!)



Went for a walk around down-town Las Palmas (where we’ve been dumped in a small bijou hotel basically for workers (bit like a UK Travelodge, so basic) which had 26 vacant rooms where we’ve been just left.



Found a nice park, had an amazing water fountain/feature with the added bonus of a red dragonfly.



I’m getting sleep when I can, as we’re going to be up half the night for the second time in a row and I have a three and a half hour drive when we get back (and the extended parking bill - which I’ll be getting back off Tui I hope)



It happens, thankfully this time one of my favoured sayings when shit happens “nobody died” is 100% true because all of you reading this now, could have been watching the news reporting of a plane crashing in fire on takeoff at Las Palmas airport last night and in a few weeks wondering where Phil & Carole Sandford had gone and why are they no longer posting photos on 365.



Going back to sleep ………..