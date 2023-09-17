Previous
Granddad and Leah by phil_sandford
Photo 2584

Granddad and Leah

We’ve had the grandwobs since an hour after getting home as Fiona and her partner have a weekend away (which started 36 hours late thanks to our delay getting home).

They are a delight to be with and today all 3 have been incredibly kind and left me aline to watch the rugby world cup matches.

17th September 2023 17th Sep 23

Phil Sandford

@phil_sandford
