Previous
Photo 2584
Granddad and Leah
We’ve had the grandwobs since an hour after getting home as Fiona and her partner have a weekend away (which started 36 hours late thanks to our delay getting home).
They are a delight to be with and today all 3 have been incredibly kind and left me aline to watch the rugby world cup matches.
Thanks for dropping by.
17th September 2023
17th Sep 23
Phil Sandford
ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 8; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
3300
photos
153
followers
165
following
Views
7
Album
Years 1 to 8
Camera
iPhone 14
Taken
17th September 2023 6:44pm
Tags
leah
,
granddaughter
,
selfie
