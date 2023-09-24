Previous
My Favourite Place by phil_sandford
My Favourite Place

Other than home.

A nice 62-14 run out against Ampthill this afternoon. The Dan McKellar revolution 3 matches old and we can see already what he’s added to the game plan for Tigers this coming season.

Got to work a full 5 days this week, first 5 days in over 2 months; actually I don’t ‘have to’ I am; I can work what I want within reason.

