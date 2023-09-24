Sign up
Photo 2591
My Favourite Place
Other than home.
A nice 62-14 run out against Ampthill this afternoon. The Dan McKellar revolution 3 matches old and we can see already what he's added to the game plan for Tigers this coming season.
Got to work a full 5 days this week, first 5 days in over 2 months; actually I don't 'have to' I am; I can work what I want within reason.
Thanks for dropping by.
24th September 2023
24th Sep 23
Phil Sandford
ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 8; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
Tags
leicester-tigers
,
welford-road
,
gods-half-acre
Lisa Brown
ace
fun
September 24th, 2023
