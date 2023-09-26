Previous
Jack n Jill by phil_sandford
Photo 2592

Jack n Jill

being refurbished this week.

All gutted yesterday, tiles removed, floor up, shower isolated, loo, sink and shower unit removed and for some reason no hot water when the guy finished. This morning Paul arrived and spent the first 2 hours sorting out the hot water issue - turned out that the 20 yr old 28mm Gate Valve (basically a brass wheel) had jammed in the feed to the header tank. Replaced and we had hot water again. Paul then commenced what he should have started at 8am the ripping out of the old shower and installing the base.

Might be finished early next week.



26th September 2023 26th Sep 23

Phil Sandford

ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 8; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
710% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise