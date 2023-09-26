Jack n Jill

being refurbished this week.



All gutted yesterday, tiles removed, floor up, shower isolated, loo, sink and shower unit removed and for some reason no hot water when the guy finished. This morning Paul arrived and spent the first 2 hours sorting out the hot water issue - turned out that the 20 yr old 28mm Gate Valve (basically a brass wheel) had jammed in the feed to the header tank. Replaced and we had hot water again. Paul then commenced what he should have started at 8am the ripping out of the old shower and installing the base.



Might be finished early next week.







