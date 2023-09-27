Previous
Kinema in the Woods by phil_sandford
Photo 2594

Kinema in the Woods

At Woodhall Spa.

Our first time attending this 100 year old cinema in the woods of Woodhall Spa; we’re watching a new film called Bolan’s Shoes.

Don’t believe the cinema’s organ will be playing this evening.
27th September 2023 27th Sep 23

Phil Sandford

@phil_sandford
carol white ace
Great capture
September 27th, 2023  
Monica
It sounds like fun!
September 27th, 2023  
