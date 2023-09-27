Sign up
Previous
Photo 2594
Kinema in the Woods
At Woodhall Spa.
Our first time attending this 100 year old cinema in the woods of Woodhall Spa; we’re watching a new film called Bolan’s Shoes.
Don’t believe the cinema’s organ will be playing this evening.
27th September 2023
27th Sep 23
Phil Sandford
ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 8; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
film
outdoor
marc
t-rex
woodhall-spa
kinema
bolan
carol white
ace
Great capture
September 27th, 2023
Monica
It sounds like fun!
September 27th, 2023
