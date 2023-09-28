Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2595
Dahlia
When work is all consuming and you’re kind of in a 365 vacuum, pop out into the garden and see what Dahlias are still in bloom.
Thanks for dropping by
28th September 2023
28th Sep 23
6
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Phil Sandford
ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 8; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
3313
photos
154
followers
166
following
710% complete
View this month »
2588
2589
2590
2591
2592
2593
2594
2595
Latest from all albums
608
2590
2591
2592
2593
2594
609
2595
Photo Details
Views
14
Comments
6
Fav's
2
Album
Years 1 to 8
Camera
iPhone 14
Taken
28th September 2023 6:08pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
busy
,
garden
,
dahlia
,
filler
Olwynne
Stunning shot and great bokeh
September 28th, 2023
Dawn
ace
A lovely shot and colour
September 28th, 2023
Michelle
Beautiful colour
September 28th, 2023
carol white
ace
Beautiful, great dof.Fav😊
September 28th, 2023
Lisa Brown
ace
very pretty
September 28th, 2023
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
what a pretty shot
September 28th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close