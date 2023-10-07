Previous
Castle Square Lincoln by phil_sandford
Castle Square Lincoln

Cathedral not lit for some reason, no money in the meter perhaps, not sure, but it gives a ghostly look across the illuminated Castle Square.

7th October 2023 7th Oct 23

Phil Sandford

