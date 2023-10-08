Gunby Hall

Carole and I popped up to Gunby Hall, one of our three National Trust properties in the Shire. The place was rammed, we were directed to an overflow car park and only on getting to the entrance did we find out that it was “Apple Day” and a Craft Fayre. The National Trust website explains ‘Apple Day’ as - “ Over 50 varieties of apple will be on display at Gunby this year. Trade and craft stalls will also be dotted throughout the gardens and courtyard, with something on offer for every taste. Bring along your own apple with a leaf from the tree and let East of England Apple and Orchard Project to identify your apple variety.”



We had a nice stroll around the gardens and declined the mile long queue for tea and cake at the end.



Thanks for dropping by.



