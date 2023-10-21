Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2618
My Horse
My horse, my kingdom for a horse. Though today, he'd probably have taken a boat.
Statue of King Richard III in Leicester.
Thanks for dropping by
21st October 2023
21st Oct 23
3
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Phil Sandford
ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 8; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
3343
photos
154
followers
165
following
717% complete
View this month »
2611
2612
2613
2614
2615
2616
2617
2618
Latest from all albums
2612
2613
2614
2615
2616
615
2617
2618
Photo Details
Views
14
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
Years 1 to 8
Camera
iPhone 14
Taken
21st October 2023 1:50pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
leicester
,
blackandwhiteoctober
,
king-richard-third
Joan Robillard
ace
Nice
October 21st, 2023
Suzanne
ace
Good in b&w
October 21st, 2023
Carole Sandford
ace
Nice shot. Richard in his second home. This statue was in the town hall square previous to his remains being found under a car park.
October 21st, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close