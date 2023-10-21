Previous
My Horse by phil_sandford
Photo 2618

My Horse

My horse, my kingdom for a horse. Though today, he'd probably have taken a boat.

Statue of King Richard III in Leicester.

21st October 2023 21st Oct 23

Phil Sandford

Joan Robillard ace
Nice
October 21st, 2023  
Suzanne ace
Good in b&w
October 21st, 2023  
Carole Sandford ace
Nice shot. Richard in his second home. This statue was in the town hall square previous to his remains being found under a car park.
October 21st, 2023  
