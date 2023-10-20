March of The Black Queen

Do you mean it?Do you mean it?Do you mean it?Why don't you mean it?Why do I follow you and where do you go?You've never seen nothing like itNo, never in your lifeLike going up to heavenAnd then coming back aliveLet me tell you all about itAnd the world will so allow itOoh, give me a little time to chooseWater babies singing in a lily-pool delightBlue powder monkeys praying in the dead of nightHere comes the black queen, poking in the pileFie-fo the black queen, marching single fileTake this, take thatBring them down to size(March to the black queen)Put them in the cellar with the naughty boysA little ****** sugar then a rub-a dub-a baby oilBlack on, black on every finger nail and toeWe've only begun, begunMake this, make thatKeep making all that noise(March to the black queen)Now I've got a belly fullYou can be my sugar babyYou can be my honey chile, yesA voice from behind me reminds meSpread out your wings, you are an angelRemember to deliver with the speed of lightA little bit of love and joyEverything you do bears a will and a why and a whereforeA little bit of love and joyIn each and every soul lies a manVery soon he'll deceive and discoverBut even 'til the end of his lifeHe'll bring a little loveI reign with my left handI rule with my rightI'm Lord of all darknessI'm queen of the nightBut I've got the powerNow do the march of the black queenMy life is in your handsI'll fo and I'll fieI'll be what you make meI'll do what you likeI'll be your bad boyI'll be your bad boyI'll do the march of the black queenAh, ah, ah, ahWalking to the styleShe's vulgar, 'buse and vileFie-fo the black queen tattoos all her piesShe boils, and she bakes, and she never dots her "I's"She's our leaderForget your sing-alongs and your lullabiesSurrender to the city of the firefliesDance with the devil, beat with the bandTo hell with all of you hand-in-handBut now it's time to be goneLa, la, la, la, forever, foreverMusic and Lyrics by one Farrokh Bulsara