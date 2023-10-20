Do you mean it?
Do you mean it?
Do you mean it?
Why don't you mean it?
Why do I follow you and where do you go?
You've never seen nothing like it
No, never in your life
Like going up to heaven
And then coming back alive
Let me tell you all about it
And the world will so allow it
Ooh, give me a little time to choose
Water babies singing in a lily-pool delight
Blue powder monkeys praying in the dead of night
Here comes the black queen, poking in the pile
Fie-fo the black queen, marching single file
Take this, take that
Bring them down to size
(March to the black queen)
Put them in the cellar with the naughty boys
A little ****** sugar then a rub-a dub-a baby oil
Black on, black on every finger nail and toe
We've only begun, begun
Make this, make that
Keep making all that noise
(March to the black queen)
Now I've got a belly full
You can be my sugar baby
You can be my honey chile, yes
A voice from behind me reminds me
Spread out your wings, you are an angel
Remember to deliver with the speed of light
A little bit of love and joy
Everything you do bears a will and a why and a wherefore
A little bit of love and joy
In each and every soul lies a man
Very soon he'll deceive and discover
But even 'til the end of his life
He'll bring a little love
I reign with my left hand
I rule with my right
I'm Lord of all darkness
I'm queen of the night
But I've got the power
Now do the march of the black queen
My life is in your hands
I'll fo and I'll fie
I'll be what you make me
I'll do what you like
I'll be your bad boy
I'll be your bad boy
I'll do the march of the black queen
Ah, ah, ah, ah
Walking to the style
She's vulgar, 'buse and vile
Fie-fo the black queen tattoos all her pies
She boils, and she bakes, and she never dots her "I's"
She's our leader
Forget your sing-alongs and your lullabies
Surrender to the city of the fireflies
Dance with the devil, beat with the band
To hell with all of you hand-in-hand
But now it's time to be gone
La, la, la, la, forever, forever
Music and Lyrics by one Farrokh Bulsara
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SoBMhx_ap_g