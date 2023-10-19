Previous
Hackthorn Church by phil_sandford
Hackthorn Church

From the other evening when Carole and I popped out to Hackthorn

Thanks for dropping by
Phil Sandford

ace
@phil_sandford
Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
Wonderful in b/w , very atmospheric, and somewhat spooky amongst all those gravestones especially in October!
October 19th, 2023  
