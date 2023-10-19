Sign up
Photo 2616
Hackthorn Church
From the other evening when Carole and I popped out to Hackthorn
Thanks for dropping by
19th October 2023
19th Oct 23
1
0
Phil Sandford
ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 8; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
3340
photos
154
followers
165
following
9
1
Years 1 to 8
iPhone 14
16th October 2023 4:35pm
b&w
,
church
,
hackthorn
,
blackandwhiteoctober
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Wonderful in b/w , very atmospheric, and somewhat spooky amongst all those gravestones especially in October!
October 19th, 2023
