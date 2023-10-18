White Queen

So sad her eyes smiling dark eyes

So sad her eyes as it began

On such a breathless night as this

Upon my brow the lightest kiss

I walked alone

And all around the air did sway

My lady soon will stir this way

In sorrow known

The white Queen walks

And the night grows pale

Stars of lovingness in her hair

Heeding unheard pleading one word

So sad my eyes she cannot see



How did thee fare what have thee seen

The mother of the willow green

I call her name

And 'neath her window have I stayed

I loved the footsteps that she made

And when she came



White Queen how my heart did ache

And dry my lips no word would make

So still I wait



My goddess hear my darkest fear

I speak too late

It's for evermore that I wait



Dear friend goodbye

No tears in my eyes

So sad it ends

As it began



Music and Lyrics; Brian May (of Queen)