So sad her eyes smiling dark eyes
So sad her eyes as it began
On such a breathless night as this
Upon my brow the lightest kiss
I walked alone
And all around the air did sway
My lady soon will stir this way
In sorrow known
The white Queen walks
And the night grows pale
Stars of lovingness in her hair
Heeding unheard pleading one word
So sad my eyes she cannot see
How did thee fare what have thee seen
The mother of the willow green
I call her name
And 'neath her window have I stayed
I loved the footsteps that she made
And when she came
White Queen how my heart did ache
And dry my lips no word would make
So still I wait
My goddess hear my darkest fear
I speak too late
It's for evermore that I wait
Dear friend goodbye
No tears in my eyes
So sad it ends
As it began