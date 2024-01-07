Previous
Torksey Castle by phil_sandford
Photo 2696

Torksey Castle

Torksey Castle, an Elizabethan Manor House located on the east side of the River Trent (today it's in the River Trent)

It is a 16th-century Tudor stone-built fortified manor house founded by the Jermyn family of Suffolk. It is Grade-I listed and a scheduled ancient monument. In 1645, the property was slighted during the English Civil War. Having been taken from the Royalist Jermyn family by Parliamentarians, it was burned by Royalist soldiers based at Newark.

I reckon English Heritage should try and take it over, they like ruins.

Thanks for dropping by.
7th January 2024 7th Jan 24

Phil Sandford

ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 8; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
738% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Monica
Interesting!
January 7th, 2024  
Oli Lindenskov
Great shot👍😊
January 7th, 2024  
FBailey ace
Impressive shot showing the extent of the flood waters
January 7th, 2024  
Nigel Rogers ace
Another great shot, the drone is useful for these types of pictures!
January 7th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise