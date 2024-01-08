Sign up
Previous
Photo 2697
Floodwater
The River Trent flood water at Torksey Lock is currently being pumped into a static caravan park to the left of this photograph to ‘save Lincoln’ from being inundated. Reports on the BBC this evening say the river is expected to peak tonight.
The magnificence of Mother Nature eh?
8th January 2024
8th Jan 24
2
4
Phil Sandford
ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 8; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
2
Fav's
4
Album
Years 1 to 8
Camera
iPhone 14
Taken
7th January 2024 2:20pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flood
,
river-trent
,
torksey-lock
Louise & Ken
ace
Oh, I SO agree in the Magnificence!!! It's quite gorgeous as long as no one is being displaced!
January 8th, 2024
Jo Worboys
Wonderful pov.fav
January 8th, 2024
