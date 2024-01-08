Previous
Floodwater by phil_sandford
Photo 2697

Floodwater

The River Trent flood water at Torksey Lock is currently being pumped into a static caravan park to the left of this photograph to ‘save Lincoln’ from being inundated. Reports on the BBC this evening say the river is expected to peak tonight.

The magnificence of Mother Nature eh?
8th January 2024 8th Jan 24

Phil Sandford

@phil_sandford
Photo Details

Louise & Ken ace
Oh, I SO agree in the Magnificence!!! It's quite gorgeous as long as no one is being displaced!
January 8th, 2024  
Jo Worboys
Wonderful pov.fav
January 8th, 2024  
