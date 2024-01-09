Previous
Ready For Take Off by phil_sandford
Ready For Take Off

This little Robin sat like this for quite a while before he decided to actually fly off.

Thanks for dropping by.
9th January 2024 9th Jan 24

Phil Sandford

Elyse Klemchuk
Oh my goodness, this is wonderful! The robin and the branch!
January 9th, 2024  
