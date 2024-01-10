Sign up
Photo 2699
Amaryllis
The first of Carole’s Amaryllis to flower.
Thanks for dropping by.
10th January 2024
10th Jan 24
2
0
Phil Sandford
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 8; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
3488
photos
161
followers
181
following
Views
8
Comments
2
Album
Years 1 to 8
Camera
iPhone 14
Taken
1st January 2024 11:00am
flower
amaryllis
Joan Robillard
Beautiful
January 10th, 2024
Krista Marson
so delicate 'n pretty
January 10th, 2024
