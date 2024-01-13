Tea Girl

Just home from watching One Life, the Anthony Hopkins film telling the story of Nicholas Winton, England's Oscar Schindler.



The cinema we go to is in Woodhall Spa and we decided to get there early and have a wander (we’ve only been when it’s been full on in 1940s mode). There’s actually not much there, lots of cafes, and we took the opportunity to have a cuppa and a Cornish scone. Took this portrait of Carole of her drinking her tea; lots of RAF memorabilia on the walls. (I had to leave Carole as a deposit and run to a cashpoint as the cafe was cash only.



