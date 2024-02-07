FOR #07 - Nissan Huts

There are remnants of WWII littered all over the county of Lincolnshire, known as Bomber County. These Nissan Huts are on what was RAF Ingham, The airfield was originally constructed in 1940, as a Relief Landing Ground (RLF) and Satellite to RAF Hemswell about 5 miles to the north. But in May 1942, the airfield formally became RAF Ingham with the arrival of No.300 (Masovian) Polish Sqn. In early Feb 1943, 300 Sqn returned to Hemswell, and were replaced by No.199 Sqn. In June 1943, 199 Sqn departed for RAF Lakenheath, and were replaced by No.300 and No.305 (Ziemia Wielkopolska) Polish Sqn, from RAF Hemswell. The latter only staying until Sep 1943, when they moved to RAF Swanton Morley. No.300 Sqn remained as the sole custodians, until they also moved to RAF Faldingworth in Mar 1944. The airfield was closed in 1946 and returned to farming.



Whilst at RAF Ingham, all three sqns flew Vickers Wellington Mks III, IV and Xs, conducting both bombing and mine laying missions.These huts would probably have been accommodation for the personnel stationed at Ingham but as the site was reverted to agriculture in 1946 the huts now house, from what I could see this afternoon, rusting farm machinery.



