Previous
FOR #08 - Old Lady by phil_sandford
Photo 2728

FOR #08 - Old Lady

Couldn’t not use Lincoln Cathedral as one of the architecture photographs for this week.

Thank you for your views, comments and favs on yesterday’s offering. Much appreciated.
8th February 2024 8th Feb 24

Phil Sandford

ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 8; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
747% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
A stunning B/W night capture - the lights magical and really looks good on black ! fav
February 8th, 2024  
Casablanca ace
A beauty
February 8th, 2024  
Annie D ace
Fabulous atmosphere with the light
February 8th, 2024  
Babs ace
She looks very good for her age. fav
February 8th, 2024  
Beverley ace
Lovely pov
February 8th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise