Previous
Gaia by phil_sandford
Photo 2729

Gaia

The architecture of Lincoln Cathedral’s ceiling, dwarfing the 23 foot in diameter (1.8 million times smaller than the actual planet) globe of Luke Jerome’s Gaia.

Thank you for your views, comments and favs on yesterday’s offering. Much appreciated.
9th February 2024 9th Feb 24

Phil Sandford

ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 8; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
747% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise