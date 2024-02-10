Previous
FOR #10 Cathedral Ceiling by phil_sandford
FOR #10 Cathedral Ceiling

Another from our trip out to see Gaia at Lincoln Cathedral on Thursday night.

Today will be spent watching Rugby and getting house ready for the three mini terrorists who arrive tomorrow for a few days during half term (hopefully they will be free of any lurgy)

Thank you for your views, comments and favs on yesterday’s offering. Much appreciated.
10th February 2024

Phil Sandford

Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
February 10th, 2024  
