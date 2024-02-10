Sign up
Photo 2730
FOR #10 Cathedral Ceiling
Another from our trip out to see Gaia at Lincoln Cathedral on Thursday night.
Today will be spent watching Rugby and getting house ready for the three mini terrorists who arrive tomorrow for a few days during half term (hopefully they will be free of any lurgy)
Thank you for your views, comments and favs on yesterday’s offering. Much appreciated.
10th February 2024
10th Feb 24
Phil Sandford
ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 8; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
Years 1 to 8
Camera
iPhone 14
Taken
8th February 2024 6:57pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
ceiling
,
lincoln-cathedral
,
for2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
February 10th, 2024
