FOR #11 - St Cuthbert’s

In Brattleby, behind RAF Scampton. The church is recorded in the Domesday Book of 1086 where it was recorded as ‘belonging to’ the bishop of Durham, unlike neighbouring churches’ affiliation with Lincoln.



In a beautiful wooded setting the church has remarkable Saxon features, the incised base of a cross, the arched doorway and ‘long and short’ stonework in the tower. The arcade in the nave is late Norman, C13, with a C14 arch between chancel and north aisle. An ornate C14 piscina survives in the chancel.



