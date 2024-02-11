Previous
FOR #11 - St Cuthbert’s by phil_sandford
Photo 2731

FOR #11 - St Cuthbert’s

In Brattleby, behind RAF Scampton. The church is recorded in the Domesday Book of 1086 where it was recorded as ‘belonging to’ the bishop of Durham, unlike neighbouring churches’ affiliation with Lincoln.

In a beautiful wooded setting the church has remarkable Saxon features, the incised base of a cross, the arched doorway and ‘long and short’ stonework in the tower. The arcade in the nave is late Norman, C13, with a C14 arch between chancel and north aisle. An ornate C14 piscina survives in the chancel.

Thank you for your views, comments and favs on yesterday’s offering. Much appreciated.
11th February 2024 11th Feb 24

Phil Sandford

ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 8; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
748% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Monica
Beautiful
February 11th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
A lovely b/w - the church with the snowdrops in the church yard
February 11th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise