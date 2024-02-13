Previous
FOR #13 - Robot Run by phil_sandford
FOR #13 - Robot Run

Connor and Leah playing Robot Run at the dining table whilst Nanny was on the laptop.

Been a pleasure, as always having the three of them.

Thank you for your views, comments and favs on yesterday’s offering. Much appreciated.
13th February 2024 13th Feb 24

Phil Sandford

ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 8; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
Casablanca ace
What happy faces 😀
February 13th, 2024  
Beverley ace
Wonderful happy times
February 13th, 2024  
