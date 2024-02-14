Sign up
Previous
Photo 2734
FOR #14 - Sisters
Lucy practicing her make up skills on her little sister Leah, who was happy to be the model.
Thank you for your views, comments and favs on yesterday’s offering. Much appreciated.
14th February 2024
14th Feb 24
2
0
Phil Sandford
ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 8; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
3541
photos
162
followers
181
following
749% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
2
Album
Years 1 to 8
Camera
iPhone 14
Taken
14th February 2024 11:22am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sisters
,
makeup
,
for2024
Kate
ace
Nice to have a willing victim
February 14th, 2024
Casablanca
ace
Looks like they are having fun
February 14th, 2024
