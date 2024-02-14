Previous
FOR #14 - Sisters by phil_sandford
Photo 2734

FOR #14 - Sisters

Lucy practicing her make up skills on her little sister Leah, who was happy to be the model.

Thank you for your views, comments and favs on yesterday’s offering. Much appreciated.
14th February 2024 14th Feb 24

Phil Sandford

Kate ace
Nice to have a willing victim
February 14th, 2024  
Casablanca ace
Looks like they are having fun
February 14th, 2024  
