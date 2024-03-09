Rainbow 2024 #09 - Purple #2

Just sat down to watch the rugby; this morning I’ve gone and got my haircut, had my car washed, painted the ceiling in the Jack n Jill (that we had refurbished late last year) and prepped the doors for painting tomorrow. Removed some redundant shelving from a spare bedroom and moved what was left to another area in that room, filled the walls where the shelving was and then Vaxed the carpet.



Reckon that’s me earning my place in front of the box to watch Italy v Scotland and England v Ireland (the latter will be watched from behind the sofa).



Thanks for dropping by



