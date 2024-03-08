Previous
Rainbow 2024 #08 - Blue #2 by phil_sandford
Photo 2757

Rainbow 2024 #08 - Blue #2

The bright blue sky in Lincoln this afternoon through the Empowerment Sculpture.

Thanks for dropping by.
8th March 2024 8th Mar 24

Phil Sandford

Phil Sandford
On we go into Year 8; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
Milanie ace
What terrific sculptures you have there
March 8th, 2024  
Beverley ace
Very beautiful blues…
March 8th, 2024  
