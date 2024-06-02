Previous
Pink Lupins by phil_sandford
Photo 2843

Pink Lupins

These have decided to bloom in the last few days; much taller than I recall.

Thanks for dropping by
2nd June 2024 2nd Jun 24

Phil Sandford

Casablanca ace
Such a lovely pastel shade
June 2nd, 2024  
Neil ace
Like the lupines.
June 2nd, 2024  
Suzanne ace
Good dof
June 2nd, 2024  
JackieR ace
Beautiful
June 2nd, 2024  
