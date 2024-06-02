Sign up
Previous
Photo 2843
Pink Lupins
These have decided to bloom in the last few days; much taller than I recall.
Thanks for dropping by
2nd June 2024
2nd Jun 24
Phil Sandford
ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 8; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
Tags
pink
,
garden
,
lupin
,
outdoor.
Casablanca
ace
Such a lovely pastel shade
June 2nd, 2024
Neil
ace
Like the lupines.
June 2nd, 2024
Suzanne
ace
Good dof
June 2nd, 2024
JackieR
ace
Beautiful
June 2nd, 2024
