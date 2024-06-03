Sign up
Previous
Photo 2844
Pink Peony
The large Pink Peony has begun to flower; such delicate blooms and like the others, just gets better and better each year.
Thanks for dropping by.
3rd June 2024
3rd Jun 24
Phil Sandford
ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 8; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
Photo Details
Tags
pink
,
garden
,
outdoor
,
peony
Carole Sandford
ace
Love your dof in this one.
June 3rd, 2024
carol white
ace
Great dof, a lovely shot. Fav 😊
June 3rd, 2024
Beverley
ace
quite perfect… beautiful
June 3rd, 2024
