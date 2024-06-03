Previous
Pink Peony by phil_sandford
Photo 2844

Pink Peony

The large Pink Peony has begun to flower; such delicate blooms and like the others, just gets better and better each year.

Thanks for dropping by.
3rd June 2024 3rd Jun 24

Phil Sandford

Carole Sandford ace
Love your dof in this one.
June 3rd, 2024  
carol white ace
Great dof, a lovely shot. Fav 😊
June 3rd, 2024  
Beverley ace
quite perfect… beautiful
June 3rd, 2024  
