Grand Old Lady

Had a lovely meet up with Casablanca and her hubby this afternoon; Sunday roast followed by a leisurely stroll around the Cathedral finished with coffee/tea and cake.



The central tower of Lincoln Cathedral, with Tennyson in the foreground. There's also a Falcon in this photograph, on the tower, but you're not going to see her. Trust me, she's there, the 4 of us all saw her through an RSPB Monocular which were set up in a tent just in front of Tennyson



Thanks for dropping by



