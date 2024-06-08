Miles Messenger

The Miles Messenger was designed to meet an informal request from a group of British Army officers for a robust, slow speed, low maintenance air observation post and liaison aircraft.



The prototype was converted from a Miles M.28 Mercury and first flew at Woodley on 12 September 1942, some three months after the approach by army officers. However the Ministry of Aircraft Production, having not been consulted, reprimanded George Miles for failing to seek the ministry's permission before rebuilding the aircraft and no orders for the Miles M.38 were placed for the aerial observation post role. A year later a small order was placed on behalf of the British Royal Air Force for the Messenger I to be employed in the VIP transport passenger transport role. Wartime users of the type included Marshal of the Royal Air Force 1st Baron Tedder and Field Marshal S]ir Bernard Montgomery.



This is a replica, privately owned, with special permission granted by the MOD for it to be painted as it is. The fly-past in the village was organised by the widow of an engineer who worked on this plane who passed last year.



